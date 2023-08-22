IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Get organized for fall with expert-approved tips and finds for the whole family

  • Now Playing

    Money mindset: How to figure out your 'set for life' number

    04:53
  • UP NEXT

    Clever, but risky: What to know about skiplagging

    03:35

  • How to save and pay for college: Scholarships, financial aid, more

    05:27

  • Save on back-to-school shopping with these tax-free holiday tips

    04:24

  • Pet insurance 101: What you should consider before buying

    04:33

  • Bank glitch in Ireland leads to ATM cash grab

    00:38

  • How to make extra cash by selling your stuff

    04:27

  • Fast food sales rise as patrons looks for convenience, affordability

    03:55

  • More streaming services explore password-sharing crackdown

    02:24

  • Latest inflation numbers show consumer prices rose 3.2% in July

    02:04

  • Inside the big business of menopause

    05:00

  • What are the unexplained service fees on restaurant bills for?

    03:16

  • Inside the search for the $1.58B Mega Millions jackpot winner

    02:33

  • How booking 'open jaw' flights can save money on travel

    03:53

  • Mega Millions jackpot reaches a record $1.55 billion

    00:49

  • How back-to-school shoppers are trying to beat inflation

    03:42

  • Fitch downgrades US credit rating from AAA to AA+

    00:28

  • Try these strategies to travel smarter and save on getaways

    05:23

  • How to find unclaimed money

    05:18

  • How to use AI to plan vacations

    04:23

Money mindset: How to figure out your 'set for life' number

04:53

Former Wall Street trader and personal finance educator on TikTok, Vivian Tu joins TODAY to share advice on how to take control of your financial wellness — including calculating your “set for life” number and the 50-20-30 budget method.Aug. 22, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Money mindset: How to figure out your 'set for life' number

    04:53
  • UP NEXT

    Clever, but risky: What to know about skiplagging

    03:35

  • How to save and pay for college: Scholarships, financial aid, more

    05:27

  • Save on back-to-school shopping with these tax-free holiday tips

    04:24

  • Pet insurance 101: What you should consider before buying

    04:33

  • Bank glitch in Ireland leads to ATM cash grab

    00:38

  • How to make extra cash by selling your stuff

    04:27

  • Fast food sales rise as patrons looks for convenience, affordability

    03:55

  • More streaming services explore password-sharing crackdown

    02:24

  • Latest inflation numbers show consumer prices rose 3.2% in July

    02:04

  • Inside the big business of menopause

    05:00

  • What are the unexplained service fees on restaurant bills for?

    03:16

  • Inside the search for the $1.58B Mega Millions jackpot winner

    02:33

  • How booking 'open jaw' flights can save money on travel

    03:53

  • Mega Millions jackpot reaches a record $1.55 billion

    00:49

  • How back-to-school shoppers are trying to beat inflation

    03:42

  • Fitch downgrades US credit rating from AAA to AA+

    00:28

  • Try these strategies to travel smarter and save on getaways

    05:23

  • How to find unclaimed money

    05:18

  • How to use AI to plan vacations

    04:23

Spain’s soccer chief apologizes after kissing player on the lips

New video shows police raid the home of Kansas newspaper owner

Watch: Sparks fly from plane after making hard landing in California

Trump says he plans to surrender in Fulton County on Thursday

Biden offers glimmer of hope while touring Maui devastation

LA hospital loses power, forcing evacuation of patients

Anne Burrell shares her recipe for pasta with zucchini and shrimp

Take the stress out of back-to-school with these organizational tips

Watch Kelsea Ballerini answer 8 Questions Before 8 AM

Stick shift in cars: What's fueling the growth in popularity?

Anne Burrell shares her recipe for pasta with zucchini and shrimp

Take the stress out of back-to-school with these organizational tips

Stick shift in cars: What's fueling the growth in popularity?

Money mindset: How to figure out your 'set for life' number

RSV vaccine eligibility expands, COVID numbers on the rise

TODAY's Dylan Dreyer shares her mom's caramel flan recipe

Try these throwback dance moves for a cardio workout

6 award-winning shoes perfect for running, walking and more

Jon Batiste talks paradigm shift in music, inspiring kids, new album

Try these healthy swaps on some favorite sweet and savory treats

When is it too late to cancel plans with a friend?

Justin Willman dazzles Hoda and Jenna with mind-bending magic

Tips for navigating the changes to the college admissions process

'Shroom boom: Mushroom products for skincare, home decor, more

Should you speak up about being left out of a friend's party?

Martina and John McBride talk love story, Blackbird Studio, more

LOL or IJBOL? Hoda, Jenna learn new acronyms kids are using

Try this summer steak salad recipe you can make in minutes

What’s trending in pop culture: ‘Depp v. Heard,’ ‘RHOSLC,’ more

Lobster grilled cheese and tacos: Get the recipes!

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

Anne Burrell shares her recipe for pasta with zucchini and shrimp

TODAY's Dylan Dreyer shares her mom's caramel flan recipe

Try these healthy swaps on some favorite sweet and savory treats

Try this summer steak salad recipe you can make in minutes

Try this twist on cordon bleu with a summer squash

Lobster grilled cheese and tacos: Get the recipes!

2 recipes to celebrate summer: Seafood boil, banana pudding

Funfetti tres leches cake, strawberry shortcakes: Get the recipes!

Simple kitchen hacks that save time and keep you healthy

Chicken Paillard with basil pesto: Get Anne Burrell’s recipe