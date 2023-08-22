Money mindset: How to figure out your 'set for life' number
Former Wall Street trader and personal finance educator on TikTok, Vivian Tu joins TODAY to share advice on how to take control of your financial wellness — including calculating your “set for life” number and the 50-20-30 budget method.Aug. 22, 2023
