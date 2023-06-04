Moms on Mushrooms uses psychedelics to treat depression
Moms on Mushrooms is a support group that helps women deal with their fears and anxiety with the help of psilocybin, the naturally occurring hallucinogenic found in magic mushrooms.
NBC’s Erin O’Hearn shares a look at the unique mental health movement for Saturday TODAY.June 4, 2023
