TODAY

MoMA stabbing suspect arrested in Philadelphia

00:25

On Monday night, police arrested a man at a Philadelphia bus station who was wanted in connection to the weekend stabbing of two employees at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. Officers say they found the suspect, Gary Cabana, sleeping on a bench after setting his hotel room on fire earlier that night.March 15, 2022

Best of TODAY

