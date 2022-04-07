Mom shares hope for son’s autism journey in book, ‘Forever Boy’
TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer speaks with mom Kate Swenson, whose son was diagnosed with non-verbal autism. After sharing her struggles with her son’s invisible, yet severe disability online and in her book, “Forever Boy,” Swenson hopes to create a supportive community for other families with autistic children.April 7, 2022
Mom shares hope for son’s autism journey in book, ‘Forever Boy’
