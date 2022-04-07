IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Shop All Day: Our ultimate cleaning guide for your home, wardrobe and more 

  • Now Playing

    Mom shares hope for son’s autism journey in book, ‘Forever Boy’

    05:00
  • UP NEXT

    Crypto universe: How a 13-year-old makes millions selling NFT art

    05:11

  • Kim Kardashian opens up to Hoda Kotb on putting happiness first

    01:09

  • New US sanctions on Russia put Putin’s daughters in the spotlight

    02:02

  • Watch: Soldier dad surprises his kids in heartwarming reunion

    00:43

  • Thomas Rhett on what his kids think of his music: They’re super critical

    06:01

  • Bride’s daughter surprises groom with adoption letter

    00:55

  • New Jersey lawmakers push for later high school start times

    00:30

  • Spring Cha-Ching: New mom plays trivia game to win money

    02:16

  • Hoda Kotb surprises deserving students with scholarships!

    04:11

  • Q&A TODAY: How did Dylan Dreyer’s parents come up with her name?

    04:16

  • This is what happens when school picture day lands on St. Patrick’s Day

    02:50

  • Michelle Buteau talks new movie ‘Moonshot,’ motherhood

    06:12

  • Watch sweet reunion between a girl and her friend who works at a grocery store

    04:08

  • Chloë Sevigny on new series ‘The Girl From Plainville,’ motherhood

    05:11

  • 2 moms turn breastfeeding struggles into booming baby formula business

    04:13

  • Cat and Nat talk ‘Mom Secrets’ book, share real parenting confessions

    05:03

  • Meet the mother and son duo who are both nominated for a Grammy this year

    05:32

  • Jenna Bush Hager opens up about writing through difficult times

    06:58

  • NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson’s great-granddaughter shares inspiring legacy

    05:23

TODAY

Mom shares hope for son’s autism journey in book, ‘Forever Boy’

05:00

TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer speaks with mom Kate Swenson, whose son was diagnosed with non-verbal autism. After sharing her struggles with her son’s invisible, yet severe disability online and in her book, “Forever Boy,” Swenson hopes to create a supportive community for other families with autistic children.April 7, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Mom shares hope for son’s autism journey in book, ‘Forever Boy’

    05:00
  • UP NEXT

    Crypto universe: How a 13-year-old makes millions selling NFT art

    05:11

  • Kim Kardashian opens up to Hoda Kotb on putting happiness first

    01:09

  • New US sanctions on Russia put Putin’s daughters in the spotlight

    02:02

  • Watch: Soldier dad surprises his kids in heartwarming reunion

    00:43

  • Thomas Rhett on what his kids think of his music: They’re super critical

    06:01

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All