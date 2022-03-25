Mom behind Silver Spoon Desserts will have cakes served on American Airlines flights
TODAY’s Al Roker shares the story of Tamara Turner, an inspiring single mother who turned her passion for baking cakes into a business called Silver Spoon Desserts. Her cakes gained interest from American Airlines and will be served on 360,000 flights this year. Turner started her mission to help other single mothers by creating the Freedom Program, which provides employees with economic stability while paying a living wage.March 25, 2022
