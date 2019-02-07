News

Mom arrested after elementary schoolers sickened by pot gummies

02:15

The mother of a 5-year-old boy has been arrested for child endangerment after her son brought gummies laced with THC to his Cleveland elementary school. Nine children were hospitalized. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAYFeb. 7, 2019

