TODAY

Molly Shannon on how she scammed her way into Hollywood meetings

05:46

Molly Shannon stops by TODAY to talk about her new memoir, “Hello, Molly!” and reveals a con she used to run when she was starting out that helped her get in the door of the offices of Hollywood executives. She also previews her new Showtime series “I Love That for You,” in which she stars alongside Vanessa Bayer.April 11, 2022

