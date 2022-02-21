IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

19 Amazon Presidents Day sales to shop, from kitchen essentials to tech

  • ‘Martin’ cast to reunite for 30th anniversary special

    00:52
  • Now Playing

    Molly Ringwald has very own 'Sixteen Candles' moment

    00:53
  • UP NEXT

    See Daniel Radcliffe transform into 'Weird Al' Yankovic

    00:31

  • NBA debuts new ‘The Batman’ trailer

    00:49

  • Michigan-Wisconsin NCAA game ends in massive brawl

    02:30

  • What’s next for the royal family after the queen’s COVID diagnosis?

    03:38

  • Queen Elizabeth’s health in spotlight after COVID-19 diagnosis

    02:23

  • These Super Bowl 56 moments changed NFL players’ lives forever

    04:26

  • ‘Monk,’ ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ and a Michelin Star: Tony Shalhoub sits down with Willie Geist

    07:48

  • Paul McCartney announces US tour ‘Got Back’ kicking off April 28th

    00:34

  • The Undertaker to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

    01:02

  • Best Fan Friend Friday: 2 friends win a TV from Hoda and Jenna!

    03:37

  • Meet the tipping TikTok star changing lives one surprise at a time

    05:21

  • Magic Johnson opens up about 30-year marriage to wife Cookie

    05:56

  • Would you bring a book to a bar? Hoda and Jenna weigh in

    05:30

  • ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ cast on being renewed for final season

    05:13

  • Why Tony Shalboub’s audition with Neil Simon was very odd

    01:08

  • Watch Al Roker walk the runway for prostate cancer foundation

    01:03

  • Watch ‘The First Lady’ trailer starring Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson, and Michelle Pfeiffer

    01:01

  • Meet Beijing’s biggest celebrity: Bing Dwen Dwen joins TODAY!

    02:38

TODAY

Molly Ringwald has very own 'Sixteen Candles' moment

00:53

A parent forgetting your birthday can definitely sting, but for Molly Ringwald it hits closer to home. The “Sixteen Candles” star showed an exchange with her mom, after she forgot to wish Ringwald a happy birthday… just like in the movie.Feb. 21, 2022

  • ‘Martin’ cast to reunite for 30th anniversary special

    00:52
  • Now Playing

    Molly Ringwald has very own 'Sixteen Candles' moment

    00:53
  • UP NEXT

    See Daniel Radcliffe transform into 'Weird Al' Yankovic

    00:31

  • NBA debuts new ‘The Batman’ trailer

    00:49

  • Michigan-Wisconsin NCAA game ends in massive brawl

    02:30

  • What’s next for the royal family after the queen’s COVID diagnosis?

    03:38

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All