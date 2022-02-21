Molly Ringwald has very own 'Sixteen Candles' moment
00:53
Share this -
copied
A parent forgetting your birthday can definitely sting, but for Molly Ringwald it hits closer to home. The “Sixteen Candles” star showed an exchange with her mom, after she forgot to wish Ringwald a happy birthday… just like in the movie.Feb. 21, 2022
‘Martin’ cast to reunite for 30th anniversary special
00:52
Now Playing
Molly Ringwald has very own 'Sixteen Candles' moment
00:53
UP NEXT
See Daniel Radcliffe transform into 'Weird Al' Yankovic
00:31
NBA debuts new ‘The Batman’ trailer
00:49
Michigan-Wisconsin NCAA game ends in massive brawl
02:30
What’s next for the royal family after the queen’s COVID diagnosis?