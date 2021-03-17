Moderna president: ‘Absolutely we hope’ children will be able to receive vaccine

Joining TODAY exclusively, Dr. Stephen Hoge, president of Moderna, says that “it depends on ages” how quickly we will see results from the Moderna trial involving children aged from 6 months to 12 years, but he expects to have data from a trial with teens “hopefully by the summer.” He says he hasn’t seen anything so far that would prevent children from receiving the vaccine. He also weighs in on European countries suspending distribution of AstraZeneca vaccines.