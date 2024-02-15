IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Modern medicine roundup: The Atlantic diet, scent therapy, more
Feb. 15, 2024

Modern medicine roundup: The Atlantic diet, scent therapy, more

05:14

Dr. Natalie Azar joins TODAY to discuss the benefits of cutting salt intake, the advantages of the Atlantic diet, how scents can help with depression and more.Feb. 15, 2024

