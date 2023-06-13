Drinking alcohol in moderation may benefit heart health, study finds
Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital say they have found that drinking alcohol in light to moderate quantities can actually be good for heart health due to the impact it has on the brain’s stress systems. NBC’s Dr. John Torres breaks down the findings on TODAY.June 13, 2023
