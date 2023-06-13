IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Save 63% on an outdoor pizza oven — plus more entertaining upgrades for summer

  • Now Playing

    Drinking alcohol in moderation may benefit heart health, study finds

    03:06
  • UP NEXT

    Jenna Bush Hager opens up about why she doesn’t own a scale

    03:02

  • Try this simple workout — no equipment or gym necessary!

    02:53

  • Lacrosse player makes miracle recovery after heart transplant

    03:44

  • Air quality alerts: How to keep children and pets safe

    03:01

  • Air quality alerts: How to stay safe and what you need to know

    03:48

  • Vatican says Pope Francis is feeling well following surgery

    01:16

  • Air quality and weather forecast for Thursday, June 8

    02:10

  • FAA pauses some flights over reduced visibility from wildfire smoke

    02:16

  • Millions in US wake up to smoky haze for third day in a row

    02:02

  • Dr. Pimple Popper breaks down summer skincare facts vs. myths

    04:42

  • US skies filled with haze from Canada wildfires

    05:44

  • Pope Francis hospitalized, to undergo abdominal surgery

    03:27

  • Melanoma vaccine trial appears to reduce skin cancer recurrence

    03:19

  • More than 175 people contract norovirus on Celebrity cruise ship

    00:26

  • How make the most out of a rest day with active recovery

    03:27

  • Kick off summer with these health tips from the Start TODAY community

    23:51

  • Migraines 101: Know the signs, symptoms and treatments

    04:11

  • Moms on Mushrooms uses psychedelics to treat depression

    04:12

  • How to prepare for the chance of injury and illness on trips

    04:44

Drinking alcohol in moderation may benefit heart health, study finds

03:06

Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital say they have found that drinking alcohol in light to moderate quantities can actually be good for heart health due to the impact it has on the brain’s stress systems. NBC’s Dr. John Torres breaks down the findings on TODAY.June 13, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Drinking alcohol in moderation may benefit heart health, study finds

    03:06
  • UP NEXT

    Jenna Bush Hager opens up about why she doesn’t own a scale

    03:02

  • Try this simple workout — no equipment or gym necessary!

    02:53

  • Lacrosse player makes miracle recovery after heart transplant

    03:44

  • Air quality alerts: How to keep children and pets safe

    03:01

  • Air quality alerts: How to stay safe and what you need to know

    03:48

  • Vatican says Pope Francis is feeling well following surgery

    01:16

  • Air quality and weather forecast for Thursday, June 8

    02:10

  • FAA pauses some flights over reduced visibility from wildfire smoke

    02:16

  • Millions in US wake up to smoky haze for third day in a row

    02:02

  • Dr. Pimple Popper breaks down summer skincare facts vs. myths

    04:42

  • US skies filled with haze from Canada wildfires

    05:44

  • Pope Francis hospitalized, to undergo abdominal surgery

    03:27

  • Melanoma vaccine trial appears to reduce skin cancer recurrence

    03:19

  • More than 175 people contract norovirus on Celebrity cruise ship

    00:26

  • How make the most out of a rest day with active recovery

    03:27

  • Kick off summer with these health tips from the Start TODAY community

    23:51

  • Migraines 101: Know the signs, symptoms and treatments

    04:11

  • Moms on Mushrooms uses psychedelics to treat depression

    04:12

  • How to prepare for the chance of injury and illness on trips

    04:44

00:34

Actor Treat Williams dies at 71 after motorcycle accident

00:30

Boat capsizes during underground cave tour in NY, leaving 1 dead

00:43

Dad patiently lets son sit on shoulder for better view of rap concert

03:06

Drinking alcohol in moderation may benefit heart health, study finds

02:34

Utah mother accused of fatally poisoning husband denied bail

03:03

Siblings who survived 40 days in Amazon detail harrowing ordeal

02:19

Officials recover body from I-95 collapse wreckage

01:46

22 US service members injured in helicopter incident in Syria

04:40

Affordable Father’s Day gifts: BBQ sauce kit, Hawaiian shirts, more

12:00

Neil Patrick Harris talks, drag queen culture, turning 50

02:53

Try this simple workout — no equipment or gym necessary!

04:15

How Nuts.com grew from a small shop to a global retailer

06:26

Hank Azaria addresses 'The Idol' controversy on TODAY

05:09

Brotherhood of dads goes viral for their TikTok dance videos

04:16

Summer side hustle tips to bring in extra income during the season

06:01

What are the best foods to help with the afternoon slump?

04:20

Niall Horan talks new album, touring, love of cardigans

04:54

Geena Davis talks making showbusiness more inclusive

04:40

Reba McEntire talks mission to help restore her hometown

04:47

How Paris Olympics aim to go green, reduce carbon emissions

04:40

Affordable Father’s Day gifts: BBQ sauce kit, Hawaiian shirts, more

12:00

Neil Patrick Harris talks, drag queen culture, turning 50

03:02

Jenna Bush Hager opens up about why she doesn’t own a scale

04:56

Kelis responds to Bill Murray dating rumors

04:52

‘Transformers,’ ‘Flamin’ Hot’ and more things to watch this weekend

05:22

Shop these best lawn games to play outdoors this summer

06:08

Kate the Chemist makes smoke rings and lightning in Studio 1A

04:37

Try this make-ahead herby grilled chicken pasta salad

02:51

Hoda and Jenna see if they can answer questions about each other

06:08

Jenna praises ‘Prima Facie’ understudy after Jodie Comer exit

05:35

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

04:38

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

03:42

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

04:39

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

04:31

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

04:15

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

03:39

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

00:37

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

00:36

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

04:26

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

04:37

Try this make-ahead herby grilled chicken pasta salad

06:01

What are the best foods to help with the afternoon slump?

04:23

Steak smash burger with poblano aioli: Get the recipe!

04:50

Try this easy summer recipe for avocado salad with citrusy shrimp

04:54

A meal packed in a sandwich: Get the recipe for arayes

04:22

Al Roker visits family-run avocado orchard in California

03:51

Siri Daly shares recipe for homemade chickpea burgers

04:06

Get the recipe for this jerk grilled salmon with a twist

03:55

Chicken scaloppine with artichokes: Get the recipe!

04:57

Chocolate rice cakes & carrot halwa bars: Get the no-bake recipes!