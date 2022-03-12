MLB spring training underway after 99-day lockout

Fans across the country are cheering now that baseball season is officially underway. The entire season was in doubt until Major League Baseball and the players union reached a new labor deal -- but the agreement comes with some big changes. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for Saturday TODAY.March 12, 2022
