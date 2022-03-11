IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
MLB owners and players reach labor agreement 02:44
UP NEXT
Novak Djokovic pulls out of 2 US tournaments due to vaccination status 00:29 MLB pushes Opening Day to mid-April as negotiation talks continue 00:28 Visually impaired skateboarder shares his journey in the sport 04:29 Justin Thomas and Mike Tirico on upcoming Players Championship 04:22 Aaron Rodgers reportedly becomes NFL’s highest paid player 02:33 NYC organization PowerPlay empowers young women through sports 05:50 Little League trailblazer Maria Pepe looks back on landmark case 04:38 Russia detains WNBA star Brittney Griner 00:25 Parents of Stanford soccer player Katie Meyer open up about their grief: 'We're struggling' 03:10 CDC: 90% of US population live in areas where masks no longer needed 00:29 Trans swimmer Lia Thomas speaks out on scrutiny, controversy 03:04 Coco Gauff talks diversity and inclusion in tennis 03:51 2022 Winter Paralympics: Opening ceremony flag bearers revealed 00:31 Spring season strikes out, what comes next for MLB? 02:00 MLB cancels opening day, first two series amid failed negotiations 00:23 Ciara and Russell Wilson talk new children’s book, date nights, Seattle Seahawks 05:38 MLB extends deadline for negotiations to Tuesday night 00:30 Hoda and Jenna try an indoor surfing workout in Studio 1A! 04:01 MLB deal deadline looms, sparking worries of delayed season 02:55 MLB owners and players reach labor agreement 02:44
Baseball fans can rejoice now that Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association has reached a compromise to get in a full season, ending the second longest labor dispute ever in the sport’s history. The players hit a home run with a salary increase, getting an additional two teams in the playoffs and pitchers will no longer swing a bat as a designated hitter. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.
March 11, 2022 Read More
Now Playing
MLB owners and players reach labor agreement 02:44
UP NEXT
Novak Djokovic pulls out of 2 US tournaments due to vaccination status 00:29 MLB pushes Opening Day to mid-April as negotiation talks continue 00:28 Visually impaired skateboarder shares his journey in the sport 04:29 Justin Thomas and Mike Tirico on upcoming Players Championship 04:22 Aaron Rodgers reportedly becomes NFL’s highest paid player 02:33