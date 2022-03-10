IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

MLB pushes Opening Day to mid-April as negotiation talks continue

Major League Baseball canceled an additional week of games on Wednesday, pushing Opening Day back until April 14. The move comes as the league and players union struggle to agree on a new contract.March 10, 2022

