MLB pushes Opening Day to mid-April as negotiation talks continue
Major League Baseball canceled an additional week of games on Wednesday, pushing Opening Day back until April 14. The move comes as the league and players union struggle to agree on a new contract.March 10, 2022
Novak Djokovic pulls out of 2 US tournaments due to vaccination status
