MLB Opening Day: Americans get ready to flock to the ballparks
After a 99-day lockout, the sights and sounds of baseball have returned. This opening day, some of the biggest stars are swapping uniforms while the league adapts to new changes such as the designated hitter rule. NBC’s Jesse Kirsch reports for TODAY from Wrigley Field.April 7, 2022
