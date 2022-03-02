MLB cancels opening day, first two series amid failed negotiations
The start of Major League Baseball has been canceled due to the league and its players failing to come to an agreement on a new contract before the deadline. Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that the first two series for each of the thirty teams has been scratched from the schedule.March 2, 2022
