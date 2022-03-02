Spring season strikes out, what comes next for MLB?
02:00
Share this -
copied
In a major disappointment for baseball fans, the spring season is pushed back for the first time in more than a quarter of a century. The league has started cancelling games after the players’ union rejected its latest offer to end the three-month lockout. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.March 2, 2022
2022 Winter Paralympics: Opening ceremony flag bearers revealed
00:31
‘Earning It’ docuseries shines light on women in the NFL
00:43
Now Playing
Spring season strikes out, what comes next for MLB?
02:00
UP NEXT
MLB cancels opening day, first two series amid failed negotiations
00:23
Ciara and Russell Wilson talk new children’s book, date nights, Seattle Seahawks
05:38
MLB extends deadline for negotiations to Tuesday night