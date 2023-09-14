‘Ken’ nominated for Toy Hall of Fame, boosted by ‘Barbie’ film
Aaron Rodgers says he is ‘heartbroken’ after season-ending injury
Zuckerberg, Musk, Gates talk AI at private summit at the Capitol
Drew Barrymore, Bill Maher resume production amid writers’ strike
Crews scramble to reach stranded cruise ship near Greenland
Massive alligator charges at group of Girl Scouts at a Texas lake
President Biden makes first comments on impeachment inquiry
Mitt Romney to retire, calls for ‘new generation’ of leaders
Pennsylvania governor on police ‘photo-op’ with escaped convict
How police tracked down, captured escaped Pennsylvania prisoner
Hurricane Lee heads north, prompting warnings for New England
Auto workers set to walk out if no deal is reached by midnight
Escaped Pennsylvania convict captured after 13-day manhunt
How scientists are hitting the streets to collect air quality data
TODAY anchors roll up their sleeves and get their annual flu shots
Why are friends tracking each other with Apple's 'Find My' feature?
Luxury cruise ship runs aground in Greenland, stranding 206
What is an Achilles tear and can Aaron Rodgers recover?
Fallout after Jets’ Aaron Rodgers out for season with Achilles tear
Bryan Kohberger trial: Push to ban cameras in court sparks battle
Mitt Romney to retire, calls for ‘new generation’ of leaders
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney says he will not seek reelection in 2024 and specifically cited his age, 76, as one of the deciding factors. He also voiced frustration over Donald Trump's stranglehold on the GOP. NBC’s Ryan Nobles reports for TODAY.Sept. 14, 2023
