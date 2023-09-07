Murdaugh lawyers demand new trial, accuse clerk of jury tampering
02:25
COVID numbers on the rise as new variant spreads
02:27
McConnell makes passing mention of concerns for his health
02:18
Escaped prisoner spotted on trail camera at botanical garden
02:05
Mitch McConnell brushes off questions he might step down
02:25
Copied
Amid growing concerns about his health, Sen. Mitch McConnell addressed reporters about his two recent public instances of momentary freezing. "I am going to finish my term as leader and I'm going to finish my Senate term,” he says, brushing off questions about whether might step down. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Sept. 7, 2023
Hoda officiates wedding for couple who got engaged on TODAY
11:55
Bicyclist becomes reluctant cowboy to help stop rogue cattle
01:12
American scientist trapped 4,000 feet underground in Turkey cave
02:28
Simone Biles on 2024 Olympics: 'That's the path I would love to go’
06:44
NFL season to kick off with Chiefs taking on Lions
05:07
Bruce Springsteen postpones concerts due to peptic ulcer disease
02:07
Now Playing
Mitch McConnell brushes off questions he might step down
02:25
UP NEXT
Pennsylvania inmate seen crab walking up a wall to escape prison
01:43
Heat wave stretches across US as Hurricane Lee intensifies
02:24
3-legged bear raids Florida family's fridge, steals 2 White Claws
01:02
Couples share disagreements in their relationship. Who wins?
06:38
TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Sept. 6, 2023
01:18
Princess Diana’s black sheep sweater visits TODAY before auction
05:29
Bob Barker died from Alzheimer’s, death certificate says
02:30
Spain’s Football Federation head coach Jorge Vilda fired