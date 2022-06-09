Missouri student left brain damaged and blind after hazing incident

Emergency dispatchers use FaceTime to rescue fishermen00:35
Torrential downpours flood crowded Halsey concert outside DC01:51
Brad Pitt accuses Angelina Jolie of ‘intentionally’ harming business02:20
Military aircraft carrying 5 Marines crashes during training exercise01:35
Suspect charged with attempted murder of Justice Brett Kavanaugh02:14
Survivors deliver powerful testimony as House passes new gun bill02:25
How Americans are coping with soaring gas prices03:55
Chuck Todd: Those who need to watch Jan. 6 hearings won't02:32
What to watch for in first televised Jan. 6 insurrection hearing02:30
Missouri student left brain damaged and blind after hazing incident00:33
Donald Trump, adult children agree to testify in civil investigation00:24
Consumer Confidential: Summer Safety and Savings25:05
Officials expand search for Haitians missing from Special Olympics00:25
Minimum age for Olympic figure skating raised to 1701:15
Moderna: Redesigned COVID booster is stronger against omicron00:32
Car drives into Berlin crowd, killing at least 100:18
Larry Nassar victims seek $1 billion from FBI00:30
31 million face severe weather threat with chance of tornados01:07
How pilot shortages in US could impact summer travelers02:29
Depp lawyers: Amber Heard didn't take accountability for 'anything'06:04
