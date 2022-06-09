IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Missouri student left brain damaged and blind after hazing incident

Nineteen-year-old former Missouri college student Daniel Santulli has returned home after spending eight months in the hospital following a hazing incident that left him brain damaged, blind, and unable to walk or communicate. Last month his family settled a lawsuit with 23 defendants, including the fraternity Phi Gamma Delta.June 9, 2022

