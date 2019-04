Missing boy hoax: DNA test confirms man is not Timmothy Pitzen 01:46 copied!

A man who told police he is Timmothy Pitzen, an Illinois boy missing since 2011, is facing possible charges after a DNA test disproved his claim. Authorities identified the man as 23-year-old Brian Rini, an ex-convict from Ohio. NBC’s Ron Mott reports for TODAY.

