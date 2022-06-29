Mira Sorvino: ‘Romy and Michele’ reunion ‘might be in the works’

Mira Sorvino stops by to chat with Michelle Buteau and Jenna Bush Hager about her new rom-com “Most Guys Are Losers” and being a proud mom of four kids. Sorvino also talks about the possibility of a reunion for “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion” and says, “I can unofficially hint that we are closer than we’ve ever been to getting something to happen.”June 29, 2022