The Oppenheim Toy Portfolio winners are here — shop the 9 top toys of 2022

TODAY

Minted founder reveals ‘Christmas miracle’ that saved her business

Mariam Naficy, founder of Minted, considered calling it quits after finding little success selling “Save the Date” cards for weddings. After pivoting to become a holiday card company, Minted skyrocketed to success and stays true to its mission of empowering independent artists.Dec. 6, 2022

