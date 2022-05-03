IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

 

    Minnie Driver opens up about Matt Damon relationship in new book

    05:36
TODAY

Minnie Driver opens up about Matt Damon relationship in new book

05:36

Minnie Driver joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to discuss her new book, “Managing Expectations,” where she opens up about her relationship with “Good Will Hunting” co-star Matt Damon. She also talks about how she was able to write through the grief of losing her mother, saying “she would have been enraged” if the book wasn’t finished.May 3, 2022

    Minnie Driver opens up about Matt Damon relationship in new book

    05:36
