Minneapolis woman celebrates 111th birthday with Sunday TODAY Mug Shot

Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shout out to Rachel and her dog Ellie in Pennsylvania; Bonnie celebrating her 75th birthday with her entire family in Ohio; Holden in Iowa; Virginia, turning 99, in Illinois; Linda and her grandsons Cruz, Cannon, and Creighton in Houston; Sophie in New York; Wyatt in Sacramento; and Steve, Ruth and Faith in Minneapolis celebrating Ruth’s 111th birthday. To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.