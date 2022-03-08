Minneapolis teachers set to strike after contract talks fail
Teachers in the Minneapolis school district say they plan to go on strike Tuesday after failing to reach an agreement on a new contract. Teachers are fighting for smaller class sizes, mental health support and better pay.March 8, 2022
