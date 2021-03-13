IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Minneapolis reaches $27 million settlement with family of George Floyd

The Minneapolis City Council unanimously approved a $27 million civil settlement for the family of George Floyd, the biggest pre-trial award following a deadly police encounter in the United States. The timing of the settlement may be designed to calm protesters as the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former officer charged in Floyd’s death, gets underway. Chauviin has pleaded not guilty. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for Weekend TODAY.March 13, 2021

