MinkeeBlue bags founder shares story of entrepreneurship and perseverance

As part of TODAY contributor Jill Martin’s She Made It series, entrepreneur and handbag designer Sherrill Mosee shares the story behind her business, MinkeeBlue. Mosee was working in aerospace 23 years ago, and when she was let go from her job, she started working with moms in college who needed help paying for child care. She realized the women always seemed to be carrying three or four different bags and saw an opportunity, despite having no experience with handbags. “I wanted to be able to say I tried,” she says.Aug. 24, 2021