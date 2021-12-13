Minister of Kentucky church talks about damage from tornado
05:36
Dr. Milton West, minister of the First Christian Church of Mayfield, Kentucky, joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about how his congregation gathered Sunday despite damage to the church from the tornado that devastated the community. “They’re certainly grieving and sad over the loss,” he says, but adds, “our people have stayed strong through all of this.”Dec. 13, 2021
