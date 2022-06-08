IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Minimum age for Olympic figure skating raised to 17

01:15

The International Skating Union is raising the minimum age for competitors from 15 to 17 after an emotional struggle from 15-year-old Russian skater Kamila Valieva. TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones reports on the mixed reaction to the news.June 8, 2022

Figure skating minimum age raised to 17 to protect athletes' physical, mental health

