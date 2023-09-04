IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Mindfulness tips for ‘falling’ back into a routine after summer
04:46
UP NEXT
How to help prevent and heal injuries from playing fall sports
04:25
How knowing your sleep personality can help you get better rest
04:37
Start TODAY Wellness Awards: Top gym essentials
05:15
When to schedule doctor appointments and routine screenings
04:42
Tips to ease into fall and avoid ‘autumn anxiety’
04:30
How to alleviate the high costs of caregiving
04:28
Stress, lack of sleep can impact heart health in menopausal women
02:25
Biden names first 10 prescription drugs up for price-cut negotiations
02:43
Warm bedrooms result in better sleep, study finds
02:31
Why Aug. 24 is the day most people call out sick to work
00:46
When is the next COVID booster shot going to be available?
02:09
RSV vaccine eligibility expands, COVID numbers on the rise
04:27
How cycling helped one woman get through cancer battle
06:17
Try these throwback dance moves for a cardio workout
04:31
How to break up with your doctor
04:23
How a son's illness helped save dad's life
04:30
Locally acquired malaria cases: What you need to know
02:16
'Shroom boom: Mushroom products for skincare, home decor, more
05:18
Steam, light therapy, more: Breaking down latest skincare gadgets
03:44
Mindfulness tips for ‘falling’ back into a routine after summer
04:46
Copied
With the summer vacation season in the rearview mirror, it’s a perfect time to reset routines. Health and wellness coach Natalie Guss joins TODAY with tips for getting back into a mindful schedule.Sept. 4, 2023
Now Playing
Mindfulness tips for ‘falling’ back into a routine after summer
04:46
UP NEXT
How to help prevent and heal injuries from playing fall sports
04:25
How knowing your sleep personality can help you get better rest
04:37
Start TODAY Wellness Awards: Top gym essentials
05:15
When to schedule doctor appointments and routine screenings
04:42
Tips to ease into fall and avoid ‘autumn anxiety’
04:30
How to alleviate the high costs of caregiving
04:28
Stress, lack of sleep can impact heart health in menopausal women
02:25
Biden names first 10 prescription drugs up for price-cut negotiations
02:43
Warm bedrooms result in better sleep, study finds
02:31
Why Aug. 24 is the day most people call out sick to work
00:46
When is the next COVID booster shot going to be available?
02:09
RSV vaccine eligibility expands, COVID numbers on the rise
04:27
How cycling helped one woman get through cancer battle
06:17
Try these throwback dance moves for a cardio workout
04:31
How to break up with your doctor
04:23
How a son's illness helped save dad's life
04:30
Locally acquired malaria cases: What you need to know
02:16
'Shroom boom: Mushroom products for skincare, home decor, more
05:18
Steam, light therapy, more: Breaking down latest skincare gadgets