Mind Matters: Fighting the youth mental health crisis

A song about antidepressants launches Em Beihold’s career04:38
Mind Matters: Fighting the youth mental health crisis24:31
How one teacher buses mental health to the community04:22
3 women share what it's like being diagnosed with ADHD as adults10:40
Jay Shetty: Meditating helps your mind show you what you need06:00
Singer Grace Gaustad on creating music for those living with anxiety08:36
These veterans found a way to tell difficult stories through art and music04:51
Latina youth see their worth thanks to suicide prevention program03:24
This coffee shop pays for free therapy for the community, one cup at a time06:19
A meal support group is changing the lives of people with eating disorders06:56
2 formerly homeless people talk with Carson Daly about how housing improved their mental health04:57
4 NFL players share their mental health challenges with Carson Daly04:44
Students speak out about the impacts of the pandemic04:31
Dungeons & Dragons is a new form of therapy for kids04:29
Student-led movement works to shed mental health stigma04:10
TODAY All Day Full Special: MIND MATTERS49:59
How one hospital is making a difference for kids with mental health issues07:15
How teens are getting help with their mental health on TikTok04:53
Teens offer advice for how parents can approach their kids about mental health06:24
This graffiti artist with depression creates street art to help others07:31
