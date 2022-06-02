IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • A song about antidepressants launches Em Beihold’s career

    04:38
    Mind Matters: Fighting the youth mental health crisis

    24:31
    How one teacher buses mental health to the community

    04:22

  • 3 women share what it's like being diagnosed with ADHD as adults

    10:40

  • Jay Shetty: Meditating helps your mind show you what you need

    06:00

  • Singer Grace Gaustad on creating music for those living with anxiety

    08:36

  • These veterans found a way to tell difficult stories through art and music

    04:51

  • Latina youth see their worth thanks to suicide prevention program

    03:24

  • This coffee shop pays for free therapy for the community, one cup at a time

    06:19

  • A meal support group is changing the lives of people with eating disorders

    06:56

  • 2 formerly homeless people talk with Carson Daly about how housing improved their mental health

    04:57

  • 4 NFL players share their mental health challenges with Carson Daly

    04:44

  • Students speak out about the impacts of the pandemic

    04:31

  • Dungeons & Dragons is a new form of therapy for kids

    04:29

  • Student-led movement works to shed mental health stigma

    04:10

  • TODAY All Day Full Special: MIND MATTERS

    49:59

  • How one hospital is making a difference for kids with mental health issues

    07:15

  • How teens are getting help with their mental health on TikTok

    04:53

  • Teens offer advice for how parents can approach their kids about mental health

    06:24

  • This graffiti artist with depression creates street art to help others

    07:31

Mind Matters: Fighting the youth mental health crisis

24:31

From anonymous peer-support apps to public confessionals gracing TikTok’s For You page, young people are changing the way their generation talks about mental health. TODAY’s Carson Daly hosts a 25-minute TODAY All Day special highlighting the stories of youth activists and adults who are bringing the dark sides of mental health to light in their communities.June 2, 2022

