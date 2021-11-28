Millions of Americans return home on busiest travel day of the pandemic
Millions of Americans are heading home this morning after the first normal holiday gathering in almost two years. Nearly 50 million people hitting the road are facing packed highways and higher prices at the pump. Meanwhile, AAA is predicting more than four million people will take to the skies on what airline executives call the “Super Bowl” of air travel. NBC’s Catie Beck reports for Sunday TODAY. Nov. 28, 2021