IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Millions of Americans return home on busiest travel day of the pandemic

02:29

Millions of Americans are heading home this morning after the first normal holiday gathering in almost two years. Nearly 50 million people hitting the road are facing packed highways and higher prices at the pump. Meanwhile, AAA is predicting more than four million people will take to the skies on what airline executives call the “Super Bowl” of air travel. NBC’s Catie Beck reports for Sunday TODAY. Nov. 28, 2021

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All