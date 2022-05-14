IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Millions feel the heat from record temperatures in the Southwest

01:24

Unseasonable record heat is forecasted in nearly half the country from Arizona all the way to Maine. Temperatures in Texas are expected to hit triple digits, raising concerns about whether the state’s power grid can handle it. NBC’s Somara Theodore is tracking the forecast for Saturday TODAY.May 14, 2022

