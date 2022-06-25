IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY

Military mom reunites with daughter after 14 month deployment

01:18

Second grader Nikole and her classmates thought they were gathering to meet one of their favorite authors, but she was amazed to be surprised by her mom, Army Sergeant Lilibeth Contreras, who was stationed in South Korea for over a year. Saturday TODAY’s Joe Fryer has your Weekend Morning Boost.June 25, 2022

