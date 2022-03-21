IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Watch: Military dad surprises his son and wife at preschool pickup

Watch: Military dad surprises his son and wife at preschool pickup

A preschooler in New York got the surprise of a lifetime when his dad Anthony returned home a few weeks early from his duty with the U.S. Coast Guard. The surprises didn’t stop in the classroom though, Anthony went on to shock his wife Amanda who was waiting outside the school for pickup. Hoda Kotb has your Morning Boost!March 21, 2022

    Watch: Military dad surprises his son and wife at preschool pickup

