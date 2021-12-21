Miley Cyrus, Stevie Wonder and other stars join Elton John on Zoom call

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Elton John was joined by such collaborators as Eddie Vedder, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Stevie Wonder and Lil Nas X on a Zoom call to talk about his hit album “The Lockdown Sessions.”Dec. 21, 2021
