Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson get ready to host New Year’s Eve special

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson are gearing up for a big celebration as hosts of “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party." The pair announced a star-studded lineup of special guests, including Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Saweetie and more. The party will air on NBC and livestreamed on Peacock starting Friday at 10:30 p.m.Dec. 30, 2021
