Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher match millions in donations to Ukraine

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are raising money to support those affected by the conflict in Ukraine and pledged to match up to $3 million in donations. Kunis, who was born in Ukraine, said she has “never been more proud” of her heritage.
March 5, 2022
