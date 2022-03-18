IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Mikey Day hosts a round of ‘Is It Cake?’ with Hoda Kotb and Maria Shriver

    05:03
  • UP NEXT

    Patrick Schwarzenegger on latest projects, moving back home in pandemic

    03:42

  • ‘CODA’ cast on deaf representation and the making of the film

    08:34

  • Hoda Kotb and Maria Shriver surprise retired educator

    03:23

  • Maria Shriver reveals embarrassing interaction with Robert Redford

    03:01

  • Rock & Roll Hall of Fame refuses to pull Dolly Parton nomination

    01:55

  • Seth Meyers talks new baby and children’s book with Willie Geist

    00:49

  • ‘Bridgerton’ stars Nicola Coughlin, Claudia Jessie give tour of set

    00:36

  • Back to Earth: Pete Davidson will no longer go to space in Blue Origin mission

    00:36

  • Hoda and Maria test their luck with St. Patrick’s Day game

    03:15

  • Danielle Radcliffe talks making ‘The Lost City’ and ‘Weird Al’ biopic

    05:45

  • Child asks Ryan Reynolds if he really kisses Zoe Saldana in ‘Adam Project’

    00:45

  • Sean Penn unrecognizable in trailer for Watergate series ‘Gaslit’

    00:49

  • See first trailer for Mike Myers’ new series ‘The Pentaverate’

    01:02

  • ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant flubs popular ‘Sweet Dreams’ lyric

    01:13

  • Netflix brings back Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s comedy series

    00:42

  • Josh Peck gets candid about weight loss, addiction and happiness

    09:10

  • Kelly Roland-inspired outfits that will take your wardrobe up a notch

    03:53

  • Quinta Brunson on ‘Abbott Elementary’ being renewed for 2nd season

    05:50

  • Grammys, Sandra Bullock, Rihanna: Get the latest Hollywood scoop

    05:27

TODAY

Mikey Day hosts a round of ‘Is It Cake?’ with Hoda Kotb and Maria Shriver

05:03

SNL’s Mikey Day joins Hoda Kotb, Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger to talk about “Saturday Night Live” and hosting his fun new Netflix show called, “Is It Cake?” The comedian leads the group in a round of the sweet treat guessing game. See if they make the right call!March 18, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Mikey Day hosts a round of ‘Is It Cake?’ with Hoda Kotb and Maria Shriver

    05:03
  • UP NEXT

    Patrick Schwarzenegger on latest projects, moving back home in pandemic

    03:42

  • ‘CODA’ cast on deaf representation and the making of the film

    08:34

  • Hoda Kotb and Maria Shriver surprise retired educator

    03:23

  • Maria Shriver reveals embarrassing interaction with Robert Redford

    03:01

  • Rock & Roll Hall of Fame refuses to pull Dolly Parton nomination

    01:55

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All