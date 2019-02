Mike Pompeo on Hoda Muthana: ‘She is not a US citizen’ 01:09 copied!

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo weighs in on President Trump’s decision to bar Hoda Muthana’s return to the U.S. after the Alabama woman fled to join ISIS in Syria: “She’s a terrorist, she is not a U.S. citizen, she ought not return to this country.”

