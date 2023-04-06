IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

It’s National Walking Day! How to get the most out of the simple workout

TODAY

Mike Pence will comply with order to testify before Jan. 6 grand jury

02:42

Former Vice President Mike Pence will not appeal a judge’s order to testify under oath before the grand jury about former President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election on January 6. This comes as fallout from Trump’s NYC indictment continues. NBC’s Hallie Jackson reports for TODAY.April 6, 2023

