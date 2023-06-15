IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Bobbie Thomas has up to 50% off Naked Sundays, FitFlop, more limited-time deals

  • How to avoid phone scams that use AI-voice cloning

    03:57

  • Biden pushes for end to junk fees that catch consumers by surprise

    03:03

  • Official unveils plan to repair collapsed section of I-95

    02:15

  • Jury indicts Daniel Penny in Jordan Neely subway chokehold death

    02:04
  • Now Playing

    AG Merrick Garland defends prosecutor in Trump indictment

    02:49
  • UP NEXT

    At least 10 tornadoes touch down in 3 states, as storms head east

    03:25

  • Meet the Cleveland Clinic’s beloved patient transporter

    04:58

  • Support LGBTQIA+ businesses with these summer must-haves

    03:53

  • Swimming with sharks: Go inside the Georgia Aquarium

    06:30

  • Asteroid the size of the Brooklyn Bridge to pass Earth Thursday

    00:41

  • Paul McCartney announces new Beatles music, with the help of AI

    03:11

  • Watch: Daughter reveals to dad she's going to his dream college

    00:51

  • Armorer on 'Rust' set was 'likely hungover,' prosecutor says

    02:14

  • New report focuses on what led plane to crash in Amazon jungle

    03:12

  • House passes a bill to prevent a nationwide ban on gas stoves

    00:30

  • All eyes on Federal Reserve as inflation shows signs of cooling

    02:03

  • What’s next for Trump following historic second indictment?

    04:21

  • Trump pleads not guilty in historic federal indictment

    02:48

  • Find trails to hike, bands to see and more with these apps

    04:27

  • Archer aims to make the sport accessible to LGBTQ+ community

    04:10

AG Merrick Garland defends prosecutor in Trump indictment

02:49

Fallout and public reaction are growing to former President Donald Trump’s indictment in the classified documents case as he escalates his attacks on the special counsel and the federal charges against him. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.June 15, 2023

  • How to avoid phone scams that use AI-voice cloning

    03:57

  • Biden pushes for end to junk fees that catch consumers by surprise

    03:03

  • Official unveils plan to repair collapsed section of I-95

    02:15

  • Jury indicts Daniel Penny in Jordan Neely subway chokehold death

    02:04
  • Now Playing

    AG Merrick Garland defends prosecutor in Trump indictment

    02:49
  • UP NEXT

    At least 10 tornadoes touch down in 3 states, as storms head east

    03:25

  • Meet the Cleveland Clinic’s beloved patient transporter

    04:58

  • Support LGBTQIA+ businesses with these summer must-haves

    03:53

  • Swimming with sharks: Go inside the Georgia Aquarium

    06:30

  • Asteroid the size of the Brooklyn Bridge to pass Earth Thursday

    00:41

  • Paul McCartney announces new Beatles music, with the help of AI

    03:11

  • Watch: Daughter reveals to dad she's going to his dream college

    00:51

  • Armorer on 'Rust' set was 'likely hungover,' prosecutor says

    02:14

  • New report focuses on what led plane to crash in Amazon jungle

    03:12

  • House passes a bill to prevent a nationwide ban on gas stoves

    00:30

  • All eyes on Federal Reserve as inflation shows signs of cooling

    02:03

  • What’s next for Trump following historic second indictment?

    04:21

  • Trump pleads not guilty in historic federal indictment

    02:48

  • Find trails to hike, bands to see and more with these apps

    04:27

  • Archer aims to make the sport accessible to LGBTQ+ community

    04:10

03:57

How to avoid phone scams that use AI-voice cloning

03:03

Biden pushes for end to junk fees that catch consumers by surprise

02:15

Official unveils plan to repair collapsed section of I-95

02:04

Jury indicts Daniel Penny in Jordan Neely subway chokehold death

02:49

AG Merrick Garland defends prosecutor in Trump indictment

03:25

At least 10 tornadoes touch down in 3 states, as storms head east

03:37

Niall Horan joins TODAY to answer 8 questions before 8 AM

05:14

Throwing a summer soiree? Try these cocktails and party tips!

00:46

Scarlett Johansson on husband Colin Jost’s eye cream obsession

04:58

Meet the Cleveland Clinic’s beloved patient transporter

05:10

Jason Schwartzman talks new Wes Anderson film ‘Asteroid City’

04:00

Try this recipe for pastrami sliders with sweet and spicy slaw

03:53

Support LGBTQIA+ businesses with these summer must-haves

04:31

How a father-son coaching duo help athletes find their own path

04:26

Men's health: A checklist for medical screenings and doctors to see

04:58

Make this corn ceviche and heirloom salad for your next cookout

05:16

Justina Machado talks new drama series, empowering Latinas

04:27

Find trails to hike, bands to see and more with these apps

04:10

Archer aims to make the sport accessible to LGBTQ+ community

05:08

Summer vacation on a budget: Try these money-saving hacks

05:14

Throwing a summer soiree? Try these cocktails and party tips!

04:58

Meet the Cleveland Clinic’s beloved patient transporter

11:05

Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris talk new mother-son adventure

02:17

Listen to Kelly Clarkson singing Hoda's children’s book

05:37

Kelly Clarkson opens up on split from husband Brandon Blackstock

06:01

Jharrel Jerome on new coming-of-age series ‘I’m a Virgo’

04:18

Kickoff summer with discounts on these essential beauty products

10:42

Michelle Pfeiffer on what motivated her to create a perfume line

01:01

Eva Longoria on getting her big break on ‘Desperate Housewives’

00:50

Hoda Kotb shares the 4 mantras she tells her daughters every night

05:35

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

04:38

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

03:42

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

04:39

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

04:31

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

04:15

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

03:39

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

00:37

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

00:36

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

04:26

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

05:14

Throwing a summer soiree? Try these cocktails and party tips!

04:00

Try this recipe for pastrami sliders with sweet and spicy slaw

04:58

Make this corn ceviche and heirloom salad for your next cookout

04:37

Try this make-ahead herby grilled chicken pasta salad

06:01

What are the best foods to help with the afternoon slump?

04:23

Steak smash burger with poblano aioli: Get the recipe!

04:50

Try this easy summer recipe for avocado salad with citrusy shrimp

04:54

A meal packed in a sandwich: Get the recipe for arayes

04:22

Al Roker visits family-run avocado orchard in California

03:51

Siri Daly shares recipe for homemade chickpea burgers