Inside the race to restore Notre Dame in time for 2024 Paris Olympics
04:02
Here are the athletes to watch at the 2024 Paris Olympics
07:01
Iconic Paris sites get ready to take center stage for 2024 Olympics
06:14
Prince Harry testifies in phone-hacking lawsuit against UK tabloid
02:51
Now Playing
Former VP Mike Pence launches 2024 presidential bid
02:09
UP NEXT
High school graduation shooting leaves father and son dead
02:40
US skies filled with haze from Canada wildfires
05:44
Pope Francis hospitalized, to undergo abdominal surgery
03:27
Melanoma vaccine trial appears to reduce skin cancer recurrence
03:19
Actors union authorizes strike if no deal reached by June 30
00:31
World War II vets return to Normandy for 79th anniversary of D-Day
03:56
More than 175 people contract norovirus on Celebrity cruise ship
00:26
Apple unveils headset that blends real and digital world
03:35
Prince Harry takes the stand in suit against British tabloid
05:30
West Coast port labor issues could spell trouble for supply chain
02:13
NTSB begins investigation into crash of plane intercepted by F-16s
03:01
Trump lawyers meet with DOJ officials in classified documents case
02:47
Chris Christie to kick off 2024 bid in New Hampshire Tuesday
02:14
Dam in Ukraine destroyed, unleashing massive surge of water
02:15
All-female auto mechanic shop helps women build confidence
05:02
Former VP Mike Pence launches 2024 presidential bid
02:09
Link copied
The GOP presidential field has grown after former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie announced their 2024 bids for president, joining the chase against former President Trump who continues to lead the polls. NBC’s Dasha Burns reports for TODAY.June 7, 2023
Inside the race to restore Notre Dame in time for 2024 Paris Olympics
04:02
Here are the athletes to watch at the 2024 Paris Olympics
07:01
Iconic Paris sites get ready to take center stage for 2024 Olympics
06:14
Prince Harry testifies in phone-hacking lawsuit against UK tabloid
02:51
Now Playing
Former VP Mike Pence launches 2024 presidential bid
02:09
UP NEXT
High school graduation shooting leaves father and son dead
02:40
US skies filled with haze from Canada wildfires
05:44
Pope Francis hospitalized, to undergo abdominal surgery
03:27
Melanoma vaccine trial appears to reduce skin cancer recurrence
03:19
Actors union authorizes strike if no deal reached by June 30
00:31
World War II vets return to Normandy for 79th anniversary of D-Day
03:56
More than 175 people contract norovirus on Celebrity cruise ship
00:26
Apple unveils headset that blends real and digital world
03:35
Prince Harry takes the stand in suit against British tabloid
05:30
West Coast port labor issues could spell trouble for supply chain
02:13
NTSB begins investigation into crash of plane intercepted by F-16s
03:01
Trump lawyers meet with DOJ officials in classified documents case
02:47
Chris Christie to kick off 2024 bid in New Hampshire Tuesday
02:14
Dam in Ukraine destroyed, unleashing massive surge of water
02:15
All-female auto mechanic shop helps women build confidence