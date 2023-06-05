IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
US could see higher gas prices as Saudi Arabia cuts oil production
00:21
Russia's latest attack on Ukraine kills one child, injures at least 20
02:09
Kristen Welker to succeed Chuck Todd on Meet the Press
01:32
More candidates to challenge Trump in growing GOP contender list
03:36
Video shows Chinese warship crossing path of US Navy destroyer
01:56
Fighter jets intercept private plane in restricted air space over DC
03:05
Moms on Mushrooms uses psychedelics to treat depression
04:12
Violins from the Holocaust become symbols of hope
03:30
Bear breaks in and eats 60 cupcakes at Connecticut bakery
01:46
Companies face backlash for LGBTQ support in online culture war
04:59
Joran van der Sloot moved to new prison ahead extradition to U.S.
00:38
India train disaster: Signal error likely caused accident, official says
00:27
Chuck Todd on Biden and McCarthy’s bipartisan debt ceiling deal
02:01
GOP’s top presidential hopefuls appear in Iowa with Trump absent
02:03
Chinese warship has close call with U.S. destroyer in Taiwan Strait
03:14
Spelling Bee champion Dev Shah: It felt ‘surreal’ to win
03:41
Firefighters reunite mother deer with fawn who fell down drain
00:46
US Ambassador confronts antisemitism during visit to Germany
03:20
Seniors prank principal with epic slumber party
01:17
Brad Pitt claims Angelina Jolie unlawfully sold her stake in vineyard
02:51
More candidates to challenge Trump in growing GOP contender list
03:36
The GOP primary is heating up with former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie poised to enter the 2024 presidential race and it comes amid another new development in the legal battles facing the Republican front-runner, former President Trump. NBC’s Kristen Welker reports for TODAY.June 5, 2023
