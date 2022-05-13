IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

This is TODAY: Sign up for our daily morning newsletter 

  • Now Playing

    Mike Myers talks ‘The Pentaverate’ with Willie Geist

    01:05
  • UP NEXT

    Kendall Jenner addresses her 'tragic' cucumber-cutting skills

    00:50

  • Mockumentary ‘Spinal Tap 2’ officially in the works

    01:03

  • Mike Myers on his brother’s stunt-double role in ‘The Pentaverate’

    01:18

  • ‘This Is Us’ star Griffin Dunne on working with Justin Hartley

    06:24

  • Howie Mandel reveals he met his wife waiting in line for food

    07:57

  • Who's your zaddy? For Jenna Bush Hager it's Michael Caine

    02:09

  • What to read this summer: Author shares page-turners

    04:10

  • New ‘Avatar’ trailer viewed 150M+ times in first 24 hours

    00:43

  • ‘Downton Abbey’ movie sequel: Get a sneak peek!

    01:13

  • Savannah and Hoda reflect on 70 years of TODAY at Paley Center

    01:53

  • Meghan Trainor gets candid on post-baby body, wanting more kids

    04:18

  • Roy Wood Jr. addresses rumors he’ll take over for James Corden

    06:14

  • Hoda Kotb reveals what it was like to see herself after mastectomy

    05:31

  • BTS to release new anthology album 'Proof' on CDs only!

    00:53

  • Apple says goodbye to the iPod after 21 years

    01:07

  • ‘The Wizard of Oz’ returning to theaters to celebrate Judy Garland

    00:20

  • Adam Sandler teams up with LeBron James for Netflix project

    01:00

  • Stars of 'Stranger Things' dish on fourth and final season

    04:34

  • Selma Blair talks motherhood, multiple sclerosis, alcohol addiction

    07:13

TODAY

Mike Myers talks ‘The Pentaverate’ with Willie Geist

01:05

Willie Geist’s Sunday Sitdown guest this week is actor Mike Myers. He talks about his latest series “The Pentaverate,” and how his Canadian upbringing might have inspired his show.May 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Mike Myers talks ‘The Pentaverate’ with Willie Geist

    01:05
  • UP NEXT

    Kendall Jenner addresses her 'tragic' cucumber-cutting skills

    00:50

  • Mockumentary ‘Spinal Tap 2’ officially in the works

    01:03

  • Mike Myers on his brother’s stunt-double role in ‘The Pentaverate’

    01:18

  • ‘This Is Us’ star Griffin Dunne on working with Justin Hartley

    06:24

  • Howie Mandel reveals he met his wife waiting in line for food

    07:57

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All