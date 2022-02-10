Mike Myers on playing Dr. Evil in Super Bowl ad, teases possibility of 4th 'Austin Powers' movie

Actor and comedy legend Mike Myers joins TODAY to talk about his new Super Bowl commercial for General Motors, which features the familiar face of Dr. Evil, Seth Green returning as Scott Evil, Rob Lowe as Number Two and Mindy Sterling as Frau Farbissina. When asked if there would be a fourth “Austin Powers” movie, Myers says, “I would love to do one,” but could not confirm or deny if it was in the works. He also previews his series coming to Netflix called "The Pentaverate"Feb. 10, 2022