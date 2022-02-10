IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Shop All Day: Gold medal-worthy products, starting at $6

  • The ultimate Valentine’s Day gift guide for the book lovers in your life

    04:45

  • Scott Eastwood on his first rom-com ‘ I Want You Back,’ reveals surprising go-to karaoke song

    04:56

  • Can you ask to bring a plus-one to a wedding? Hoda and Jenna weigh in

    03:13
  • Now Playing

    Mike Myers on playing Dr. Evil in Super Bowl ad, teases possibility of 4th 'Austin Powers' movie

    05:41
  • UP NEXT

    Bing Dwen Dwen: Everything to know about the fluffy panda mascot of the 2022 Olympics

    03:24

  • See the Rubik’s Cube art of Chloe Kim crafted by college student

    00:52

  • Chloe Kim asks for snacks after winning gold at 2022 Olympics: 'I'm starving'

    00:44

  • Bob Saget died from accidental head trauma, family says

    02:04

  • Bethenny Frankel on finding love, unfiltered social media presence as mom to 11-year-old Bryn

    10:01

  • Surprises and snubs from this year’s Oscar nominations: Lady Gaga, Kristen Stewart and more

    05:18

  • Hoda and Jenna reveal what their dream jobs would be

    02:30

  • Ewan McGregor on Super Bowl ad, traveling the world

    04:51

  • Steve Kornacki shares a look ahead to epic Olympic events this week

    04:27

  • McKeever brothers on inspirational Toyota ad, winning gold together

    02:59

  • Here’s why Olympians are wearing tape on their faces

    00:41

  • Olympic snowboarder pulls out half-eaten bao bun from pocket after halfpipe run

    00:49

  • Beijing’s big air venue sparks dystopian debate

    00:42

  • Cincinnati Bengals arrive in Los Angeles ahead of Super Bowl

    00:32

  • Hoda and Jenna compete for gold in winter obstacle course around TODAY plaza

    02:49

  • Oprah surprises Danielle Brooks, announcing she was cast in 'The Color Purple'

    01:13

TODAY

Mike Myers on playing Dr. Evil in Super Bowl ad, teases possibility of 4th 'Austin Powers' movie

05:41

Actor and comedy legend Mike Myers joins TODAY to talk about his new Super Bowl commercial for General Motors, which features the familiar face of Dr. Evil, Seth Green returning as Scott Evil, Rob Lowe as Number Two and Mindy Sterling as Frau Farbissina. When asked if there would be a fourth “Austin Powers” movie, Myers says, “I would love to do one,” but could not confirm or deny if it was in the works. He also previews his series coming to Netflix called "The Pentaverate"Feb. 10, 2022

  • The ultimate Valentine’s Day gift guide for the book lovers in your life

    04:45

  • Scott Eastwood on his first rom-com ‘ I Want You Back,’ reveals surprising go-to karaoke song

    04:56

  • Can you ask to bring a plus-one to a wedding? Hoda and Jenna weigh in

    03:13
  • Now Playing

    Mike Myers on playing Dr. Evil in Super Bowl ad, teases possibility of 4th 'Austin Powers' movie

    05:41
  • UP NEXT

    Bing Dwen Dwen: Everything to know about the fluffy panda mascot of the 2022 Olympics

    03:24

  • See the Rubik’s Cube art of Chloe Kim crafted by college student

    00:52

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All