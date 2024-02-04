IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Mike Johnson signals bipartisan immigration deal won't pass

01:48

“Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker joins Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist ahead of her exclusive interview with speaker Mike Johnson who has signaled that the border security deal will not pass and is pushing for a standalone Israel aid bill.Feb. 4, 2024

