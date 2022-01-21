IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Insecure’ star Yvonne Orji plays matchmaker for single parents in new dating series 06:06 Life coach gives advice on how to tune into your intuition 04:54 Step outside your comfort zone to live your most authentic life 05:34 Jim Belushi embraces latest role as cannabis farmer 05:35 Man enlists help of kindergarteners for perfect playground proposal 00:40 Adele postpones Las Vegas residency just 24 hours before 1st show 02:15
Now Playing
Mikaela Shiffrin talks COVID, Olympics, new Jurassic World promo 05:03
UP NEXT
Mahershala Ali reveals how he got into character for ‘Swan Song’ 00:55 Peter Billingsley to reprise 'Ralphie' role in ‘A Christmas Story’ sequel 00:43 Rock legend Meat Loaf dies at 74 02:57 Dancer Maddie Ziegler talks path to acting, role in ‘The Fallout’ 04:14 Hoda and Jenna weigh in on 'pantaboots,' Oscar Mayer bologna face mask trends 03:32 Bridget Everett talks series ‘Somebody Somewhere,’ growing up in a big family 05:32 Laura Linney talks final season of ‘Ozark,’ items she’s kept from the set 05:01 Los Angeles Zoo raises more than $70,000 in honor of Betty White’s 100th birthday 00:37 Watch Keith Morrison from 'Dateline' surprise Kristen Bell 06:15 Get a first look at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show trailer 01:23 Noodle the pug to star in his own picture book 01:27 Serena Williams shares video of lightsaber battle with daughter Olympia 00:38 Mariska Hargitay: Benson has 'been in love' with Stabler ‘for many a year’ 01:29 Mikaela Shiffrin talks COVID, Olympics, new Jurassic World promo 05:03
The countdown to the Winter Olympics is on and Mikaela Shiffrin is getting ready for the Beijing Games. The gold medalist sits down with TODAY to talk about her preparation for Beijing, explaining how hard it was to take time off after her COVID-19 diagnosis last month. “I never take more than 2 to 3 days max during a season, so having my ski boots off snow was the hardest thing to overcome,” she says.
Jan. 21, 2022 Read More
UP NEXT
‘Insecure’ star Yvonne Orji plays matchmaker for single parents in new dating series 06:06 Life coach gives advice on how to tune into your intuition 04:54 Step outside your comfort zone to live your most authentic life 05:34 Jim Belushi embraces latest role as cannabis farmer 05:35 Man enlists help of kindergarteners for perfect playground proposal 00:40 Adele postpones Las Vegas residency just 24 hours before 1st show 02:15