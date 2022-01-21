IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Mikaela Shiffrin talks COVID, Olympics, new Jurassic World promo

    05:03
Mikaela Shiffrin talks COVID, Olympics, new Jurassic World promo

05:03

The countdown to the Winter Olympics is on and Mikaela Shiffrin is getting ready for the Beijing Games. The gold medalist sits down with TODAY to talk about her preparation for Beijing, explaining how hard it was to take time off after her COVID-19 diagnosis last month. “I never take more than 2 to 3 days max during a season, so having my ski boots off snow was the hardest thing to overcome,” she says.Jan. 21, 2022

