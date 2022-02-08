Mikaela Shiffrin on loss of her dad, finding drive to compete again
Three-time Olympic medalist Mikaela Shiffrin had a rocky start in Beijing after crashing out of the giant slalom on Sunday. With four more events ahead of her, Shiffrin is leaning on her team and her family to push her forward. TODAY’s Al Roker shares how she's preparing for the Games and how she is honoring her late father in the process.Feb. 8, 2022
Mikaela Shiffrin on loss of her dad, finding drive to compete again
